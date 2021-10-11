Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.09 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

