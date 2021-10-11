Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.41 Million Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,116 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of JOYY worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JOYY by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

NASDAQ YY opened at $55.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

YY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.