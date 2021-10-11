Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,933 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 257,396 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,249,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

IGF opened at $46.80 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.