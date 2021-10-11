Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 109.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after acquiring an additional 335,690 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

