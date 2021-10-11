HempCoin (THC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $53.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $53.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,197.71 or 0.99996874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.21 or 0.00519944 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004645 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,688,778 coins and its circulating supply is 263,553,628 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

