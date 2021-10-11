Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $5.90 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 277,984 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

