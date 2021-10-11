AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $251.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.71 and a 200-day moving average of $212.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $260.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.