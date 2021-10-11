Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,151 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 49,188.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

