Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given Coverage Pending Rating at Shore Capital

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WKP. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 922.50 ($12.05).

WKP stock opened at GBX 840 ($10.97) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 898.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 866.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 579.50 ($7.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979 ($12.79).

In related news, insider Duncan Owen purchased 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

