Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VYGVF shares. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of VYGVF opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. Voyager Digital has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

