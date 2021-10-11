Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 25,339.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 670,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,427,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $169.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.