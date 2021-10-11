Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8,079.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

