Sociall Price Up 42.3% Over Last Week (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Sociall has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sociall has a total market cap of $187,212.90 and approximately $104.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00046409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00208653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

