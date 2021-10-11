Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after buying an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,074,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $474,657,000 after purchasing an additional 127,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $161.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

