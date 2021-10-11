MFS Multimarket Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
