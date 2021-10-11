MFS High Income Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.

Shares of CXE stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

