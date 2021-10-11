Contrasting MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MAN GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 4 0 3.00 CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

MAN GRP PLC/ADR currently has a consensus price target of $1.79, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. CI Financial has a consensus price target of $27.44, suggesting a potential upside of 32.80%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.39 $355.32 million $1.83 11.29

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CI Financial pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A CI Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CI Financial beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.