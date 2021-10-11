Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of IRT opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

