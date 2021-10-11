Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of IRT opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $21.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.