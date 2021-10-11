Bailard Inc. Purchases New Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $64.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

