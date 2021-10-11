Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACES. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,966,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,788,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,399,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68.

