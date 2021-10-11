Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,410 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

