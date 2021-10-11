Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 275.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $3.73 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $9,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 98,043 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

