Ilika’s (IKA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Ilika stock opened at GBX 115.30 ($1.51) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.88 million and a PE ratio of -46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Ilika has a 12-month low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

