Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $23.48 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

