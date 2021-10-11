BitTube Price Tops $0.0049 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $1.58 million and $4,142.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.57 or 0.00492115 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 149.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 323,865,250 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.