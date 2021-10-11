WOWswap Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $48,833.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.77 or 0.00013823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00126037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.45 or 1.00053357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.74 or 0.06220237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002982 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

