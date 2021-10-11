Axa S.A. Sells 3,490 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AON by 9.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AON by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter.

AON stock opened at $294.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

