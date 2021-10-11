Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,924 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $62.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $62.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.