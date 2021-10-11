Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Holdings Lifted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,345 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $20,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Service Co. International by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $9,649,786.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $62.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.