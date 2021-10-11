Fmr LLC Purchases 1,408,819 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $419,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. DXC Technology has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

