Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Xylem worth $364,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Xylem by 3.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $121.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

