Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 189,882 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $355,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.32. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

