15,500 Shares in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,705,000.

Shares of EHI stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

