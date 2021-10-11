Fmr LLC Has $447.09 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,867 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.83% of BioNTech worth $447,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 16.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,630,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $245.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.04. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

