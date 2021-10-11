Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,095 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $482,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Ferrari by 204.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $212.90 on Monday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.29 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.23. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.18.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

