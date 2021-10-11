Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Upgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZUO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

ZUO opened at $16.65 on Monday. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at $450,478.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,258. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,360,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after acquiring an additional 497,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zuora by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

