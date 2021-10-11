Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.35.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $282.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.39 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.60 and its 200-day moving average is $300.05. Carvana has a 52-week low of $179.24 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,767 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $14,559,118.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.06, for a total transaction of $19,083,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,157 shares of company stock worth $276,979,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,960,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,664,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.