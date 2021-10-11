Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,840,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,463 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $455,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

