Geode Capital Management LLC Has $416.79 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 938.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875,867 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of The Trade Desk worth $416,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,933. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $71.00 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.96, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.