Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.48% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $2,077,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 309.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,996 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE:BAM opened at $56.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.