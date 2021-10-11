ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $33.06 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

