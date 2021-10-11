Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.

VCV stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

