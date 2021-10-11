Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.
VCV stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.49.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
