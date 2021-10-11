CMC Materials, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

CMC Materials has increased its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CMC Materials has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $120.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.19. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

