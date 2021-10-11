Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:IQI opened at $13.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

