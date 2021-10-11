Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Accenture has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $9.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

NYSE ACN opened at $325.19 on Monday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The company has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.84 and its 200-day moving average is $305.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

