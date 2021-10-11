Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $49.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

