Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of CVB Financial worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.