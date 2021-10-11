Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in SAP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SAP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $135.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

