Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.45 Billion Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,281,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,603,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $2,445,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,620,000 after buying an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after buying an additional 621,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after buying an additional 903,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $65.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

